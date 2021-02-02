Turkey: Onyekuru Scores Again For Galatasaray; Osayi-Samuel Stars In Fenerbahce Win

Henry Onyekuru scored for the second consecutive game as Galatasaray thrashed champions Istanbul Basaksehir 3-0 at the Turk Telecom Stadium, Istanbul on Tuesday, reports Completesports.com.

Onyekuru scored the curtain raiser for Galatasaray on the stroke of half-time after he was set up by Ryan Donk.

The Nigeria international, who recently linked up with Fathi Terim’s side for a third loan stint bagged a brace in his first game against Gaziantep FK last week.

Donk and Egypt international Mostafa Mohamed scored the other goals for Galatasaray.



Oghenekaro Etebo started the game for the hosts and was replaced at half-time by Mohamed.

Former U-23 Eagles midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu also featured for Basaksehir.

He was replaced by Burundi midfielder Youssouf Ndayishimiye two minutes from time.

In another Turkish Super Lig game, Bright…