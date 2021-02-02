Why The National Sports Festival Should Not Hold

Edo State government’s bid to host the 20th National Sports Festival last year was successful and the relevant organs and agencies started work in earnest. Unfortunately, when it was about a week to “EDO2020” as it was then known, the Festival was postponed due to the first wave of the ravaging Covid-19 disease.

Covid-19 spoilt the fun for the entire sporting community including government officials and potential sponsors. This is what the global pandemic has been doing around the world, wrecking untold havoc and inflicting pains and untimely deaths. No doubt, Covid-19 is a grim reaper and the world has been on tenterhooks since the World Health Organisation declared the disease a global pandemic on March 11 last year.

Every major event including the Summer Olympics that was supposed to hold in Tokyo, Japan, last year was postponed. Football matches no longer deliver the experience we are used to because the fans are absent at the stands; this is our new normal and everyone…