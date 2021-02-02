Why US Sportsbooks Offer Crazy Welcome Offers

If you have browsed the latest sportsbook offers in the United States, you will notice some of them are extremely generous. In fact, US sportsbooks are fast becoming the place for free bets as many of the brands offer some exciting promotions. The question is, why are US sports works offering crazy welcome offers, such as free bets?

You only have to look at some of the leading online bookmakers in the United States, such as Unibet and Caesars Sportsbook, to gain an understanding of the great welcome offers available to gamblers in the country. For example, at the time of writing, Unibet are offering new customers 3 x $10 Free Bets plus a $250 Risk Free Bet, which is a fantastic promotion. Caesars Sportsbook are also getting in on the action with their offer of a $10 free, no deposit required, bet.

Perhaps the main reason why sportsbooks are offering promotions like those highlighted above is simply to gain attention and attract new customers in the United States. It is worth…