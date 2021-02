Arsenal To Appeal David Luiz Red Card

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta criticised the referee’s decision to send David Luiz off in the loss to Wolves and said the Gunners may appeal the ban.

The Gunners were 1-0 ahead when Luiz was judged to have fouled Willian Jose and, because there was no attempt to play the ball, Luiz, 33, was dismissed.

Ruben Neves scored the resulting penalty and Wolves won the game 2-1.

“I’ve seen it 10 times in different angles and I cannot tell you where the contact is,” said Arteta.

However, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo had a different view and said: “I think the referee doesn’t have any other option in both situations.”

Arsenal led 1-0 thanks to a goal from £72m club record signing Nicolas Pepe, before the Luiz incident in first-half injury time. Daniel Podence played a through ball and Jose, on his home debut since joining Wolves on loan from Real Sociedad, got in front of Luiz, with the forward then going to ground.

Referee Craig Pawson gave the penalty and sent off…