Iheanacho On Target As Leicester Beat Fulham Away

Kelechi Iheanacho was on target as Leicester City beat Fulham 2-0 at the Craven Cottage on Wednesday night, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho powered home his first Premier League goal of the season by meeting James Maddison’s excellent cross 17 minutes in and beating Alphonse Areola from close-range.

It was the Nigeria international’s first goal in 15 Premier League games.



Maddison then turned provider again as he recorded two assists in the same game for the first time, teeing up Justin to round Areola and slot in a second moments before half-time as Leicester’s clinical touch returned after their poor defeat by Leeds on Saturday.

Iheanacho was in action for the entire duration of the game.

Ola Aina, Tosin Adarabioyo and Ademola Lookman all featured for Fulham in the game.



