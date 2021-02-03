Leicester City Boss Rodgers: Ndidi Will Be Back In Action Soon

Leicester City manager Brendan expects Wilfred Ndidi to return to action for the Foxes soon but has ruled out the midfielder from Wednesday’s (today) league clash against Fulham, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international missed Leicester’s 3-1 home defeat to Leeds United on Sunday due to harmstring injury.

Rodgers is however hopeful Ndidi will be up and running again after the minor setback.

“We’re hopeful that Jamie, towards the weekend, won’t be too far away, which will be great news for us. That’s what we anticipate with him,” Rodgers told the media at LCFC Training Ground.

“Wilf won’t be too much longer after that. It’s just the nature of this season. If you look at how compact the games are and the intensity of them, it’s very, very difficult for players.

“I think the players have been amazing in terms of the level of performance they’re giving considering the intensity of…