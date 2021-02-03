NPFL: Enyimba Beat Nasarawa Utd Away; Secure Top Spot; Rangers Thrash Dakkada

Enyimba moved to the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League following a 2-1 away win against Nasarawa United in Lafia on Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.

The visitors took the lead against the run of play in the 16th minute after Abdullahi Abubakar diverted Tosin Omoyele’s cross into his own net leaving Danlami Umar in no-man’s land.

Chinedu Ohanachom equalised for Nasarawa United four minutes later nodding home Katoh Haggai’s pinpoint cross.

Cyril Olisema scored the winning goal for Enyimba from the spot in the 32nd minute.

Enyimba were reduced to 10- men in the 62nd minute when Anthony Omaka was sent off for elbowing Ohanachom.

The Aba giants, who have now won twice on the road this season occupy top spot with 18 points from eight games.

Prolific hitman Mfon Udoh scored the decisive goal two minutes before the hour mark as Akwa United beat 10-man Adamawa United 1-0 away.

It was Promise Keepers first away win of the season.

At the Nnamdi Azikwe…