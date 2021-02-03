Nwosu Tasks NFF To Deploy Technical Team To Discover Talents In Local League

Former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu has called on the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to deploy a technical team that would help in the discovery of quality players from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) ahead of the next Africa Nations Championship.

Nwosu, who was sad with the absence of the Home Based Super Eagles in the ongoing tournament, told Completesports correspondent that the football body must put things in order to ensure that the team qualify for the next edition.

“I am really sad that the Home Based Super Eagles are not in the 2021 Africa Nations Champions in Cameroon despite the availability of talents that we have in our football league.

“The fact that we didn’t qualify tells you that something is actually not done properly and must be corrected before the next edition.

“At this point, I think the Nigeria Football Federation must deploy a strong technical team that will help the…