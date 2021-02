Pogba’s Brother Warns Man United To Sell Him

Manchester United must ‘sell Paul Pogba now’ or they will lose him for free, according to the midfielder’s brother Mathias, The Sun reports.

Pogba is in scintillating form and has helped his side to second in the Premier League table.

But reports linking him with the Old Trafford exit door refuse to go away.

In December, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola revealed the 27-year-old wants to leave Old Trafford for pastures new.

And he later admitted the World Cup winner was more likely to leave in the summer as it’s hard to do ‘top deals’ in January.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer always praises Pogba’s attitude when asked about his future and usually does well to not get drawn into a back-and-forth.

But Pogba’s older brother Mathias, 30 – who plays for Spanish side Racing Murcia – appeared on Spanish TV show El Chiringuito on Tuesday morning and stirred the pot again.

He said: “He has a year left on his contract. I don’t know [if he will stay until…