Premier League: Man United Destroy 9-Man Southampton In Record-Equalling Win; Eze Bags Assist In Palace’s Win At Newcastle 

Manchester United returned to winning ways after cruising to a commanding 9-0 victory over nine-man Southampton at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

This is only the third time ever a side has won a Premier League game by 9+ goals (1995 -Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich Town)

(2019 – Southampton 0-9 Leicester City)

(2021 – Manchester United 9-0 Southampton).

United stay second on 44 points, same points as Manchester City who have two games in hand.

Southampton got off to the worst possible start when youngster Alexandre Jankewitz was sent off on his full league debut for a horror tackle on Scott McTominay.

The tone of the contest was now set as Southampton camped on the edge of their box hoping to soak up vast swathes of Man Utd pressure.

It proved futile when both full-backs combined to put the hosts one up.

Luke Shaw’s accurate cross picked out Aaron Wan-Bissaka at the far post. The right-back stole a march on marker Danny Ings and side-footed the ball past Alex…