Rodgers Rues Ndidi’s Injury As Leicester City Battle Fulham At Craven Cottage

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers has raised questioned marks on the availability of Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi for today’s (Wednesday) Premier League clash against Fulham.

Ndidi was substituted in the 42nd minutes by Nampalys Mendy after copping a hamstring injury in the Foxes 1-1 draw against Everton last weekend.

The Nigerian international, whose season has been slowed down by injuries, may be on the sideline for another two weeks.

However, Rodgers told the media at LCFC Training Ground that the team will have to play without their most influential midfielder against Fulham.

“We’re hopeful that Jamie, towards the weekend, won’t be too far away, which will be great news for us. That’s what we anticipate with him,” Rodgers told the media at LCFC Training Ground.

“Wilf won’t be too much longer after that. It’s just the nature of this season. If you look at how compact the games are and…