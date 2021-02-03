Rudiger Denies Contributing To Lampard Sacking

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has denied having any involvement in discussions over the sacking of Frank Lampard.

The Blues legend was relieved of his duties last month after overseeing an alarming dip in form, and Lampard’s replacement Thomas Tuchel has quickly made Rudiger an established starter in the team.

Some reports had claimed that the German defender had urged the powers-that-be at Stamford Bridge to opt for a change in the dugout due to his struggles under Lampard, but he has brushed off those rumours as “nonsense”.

Speaking to The Athletic, Rudiger said: “There have been so many nonsense rumours around about me since last week. I’ve never talked with the board about the situation of the coach or on any other topics.

Read Also: Rangers Boss Gerrard Excited With Ofoborh Signing

“Frank Lampard trusted in my abilities after Christmas in a very difficult situation and I was thankful for this. It…