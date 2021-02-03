Semi Ajayi’s West Brom Brace Up For Tough Relegation Battle Against Sheffield United

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi will be the cynosure of all eyes as West Brom confront Sheffield United at the Bremmal Lane today (Tuesday).

Ajayi, who has become an integral part of the team, will be hoping to help the team earn a vital three points in their quest to avoid been relegated

Having scored two goals this season, the Nigerian international’s defensive prowess is expected to be put to test against Sheffield United.

West Brom, who narrowly beat Chris Wilder’s side earlier this season, are looking to do the double over the Blades for the first time since 1998 and claim their second away win of the campaign.

Since claiming a surprise draw away at Liverpool, Allardyce’s side have picked up just four points from a possible 18 available, conceding a combined 20 goals – 14 of which from their last three home matches.

By Augustine Akhilomen

