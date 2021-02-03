Spartak Moscow Yet To Decide On Permanet Deal For Moses

Spartak Moscow chief Anton Fetisov says the club is yet to make a decision on the future of wing-back Victor Moses, reports Completesports.com.

Moses linked up with the Russian giants from Chelsea on loan last summer with a permanent option mooted to be around €3m.

“So far we have not discussed the possible signing of Moses,”Fetisov told Sport-Express.

“The head coach will decide on Victor, it’s too early to talk about it.

“We will raise the issue of the buy option only at the end of the season.”

The 30-year-old has scored once in nine league appearances for Domenico Tedesco’s side this season.

