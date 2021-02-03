Trending On Complete Sports 03.02.2021

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!
Premier League: Man United Destroy 9-Man Southampton In Record-Equalling Win; Eze Bags Assist In Palace’s Win At Newcastle
Premier League: Wolves Beat 9-Man Arsenal At Molineux
Turkey: Onyekuru Scores Again For Galatasaray; Osayi-Samuel Stars In Fenerbahce Win
Rudiger Denies Contributing To Lampard Sacking
Pogba’s Brother Warns Man United To Sell Him
Maja Moves To Fulham On Loan
Rangers Sign Nnamdi Ofoborh On Four-Year Contract
Ejaria Makes Championship Team Of The Month For January
