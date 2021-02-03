Trending On Complete Sports 03.02.2021

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Premier League: Man United Destroy 9-Man Southampton In Record-Equalling Win; Eze Bags Assist In Palace’s Win At Newcastle

Premier League: Wolves Beat 9-Man Arsenal At Molineux

Turkey: Onyekuru Scores Again For Galatasaray; Osayi-Samuel Stars In Fenerbahce Win

Rudiger Denies Contributing To Lampard Sacking

Pogba’s Brother Warns Man United To Sell Him

Maja Moves To Fulham On Loan

Rangers Sign Nnamdi Ofoborh On Four-Year Contract

Ejaria Makes Championship Team Of The Month For January

Kindly share and invite your friends to subscribe

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…