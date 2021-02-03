Troost-Ekong Disappointed With Watford Defeat To QPR

William Troost-Ekong has expressed disappointment following Watford’s 2-1 home defeat against Queens Park Rangers at the Vicarage Road on Monday, reports Completesports.com.

Troy Deeney opened scoring for Watford from the spot in the 52nd minute.

The visitors however rallied back through goals from Charlie Austin and Alfred Adomah.

Troost-Ekong also accepted his portion of the blame for getting the wrong side of Austin for the equalising goal.

“We never really got going, especially in the first half,” he told Hive Live Extra.

“After the goal we got a bit of a lift, but we have to be honest. I have to be honest with myself as well, I should’ve done better with the first goal.

“It’s been difficult because we were defending a lot and you’re going to make mistakes, and today QPR capitalised on those. We need to get more on the front foot.

“When we got possession of the ball we were in our…