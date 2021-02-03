Why Super Eagles Can’t Afford To Miss 2021 AFCON Game

Atlanta Olympic gold medalist, Dosu Joseph has warned the Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr to be wary of the threat the Squirrels of Benin will pose ahead of next month 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The three-time AFCON champions are top of group L on 8 points after overcoming Benin 2-1, Lesotho 4-2, and drawing Sierra Leone in two-legged fixtures.

Nigeria are just one point ahead of second-place Benin, who are on 7 points and will host Rohr’s tutored side on March 22, in a make or mar encounter.

Dosu, in a chat with Completesports correspondent, urged the German tactician to select the right players capable of defeating Benin in Porto-Novo.

He stated that the Super Eagles can’t afford to miss out on the bi-annual tournament with the calibre of players at his disposal.

“We’ve found ourselves in a situation where we have to avoid a defeat if the team must qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations….