Why Wilfred Ndidi Is Essential To Leicester City’s Title Hopes

Leicester City’s sorry performance in their 1-3 defeat by Leeds United was a result of many problems. But few would argue with the fact that the absence of Wilfred Ndidi was pivotal to the Foxes’s dismal display.

The Nigerian missed the Leeds match after he suffered a minor hamstring tear in Leicester’s game against Everton. This saw Ndidi being substituted midway through the 1-1 draw, and it’s thought that the 24-year old will be out of action until next week.

While the Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers tried to compensate for Ndidi’s absence in the Leeds game, he admitted afterwards that the team would have benefitted from the defensive midfielder’s involvement.

As such, it’s little wonder that Foxes fans will be desperate for the Nigerian star to come back from the injury. Leicester had previously been putting in a strong bid to claim the Premier League title. As such it was hoped that the team would have what it took to recreate their incredible title-winning…