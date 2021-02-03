Will Crystal Palace Star Chose Super Eagles Over Three Lions?

The gradual rise of Crystal Palace winger, Eberechi Eze in the Premier League is no doubt a welcome development for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) ahead of the Super Eagles’ resumption of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this year.

Eze is currently the subject of war between England and Nigeria. The 22-year-old currently represents the Three Lions at the U-21 level, but he is also eligible to play for the three-time African champions.

Eze, whose recent eye-catching performances in the colors of Crystal Palace has been applauded by the English press, may still be convinced by the NFF to represent the senior national team.

Eze first trained with the Nigeria squad in March 2017, when they visited London for friendlies against Senegal and Burkina Faso at The Hive Stadium, home of Barnet FC and the London Bees. However, the latter fixture was canceled.

Interestingly, the Three Lions of England are yet to recognize the quality talent of Eze regardless of the fact that he…