Aghahowa: Super Eagles Don’t Play Purposeful Football Anymore 

Former Nigeria international Julius Aghahowa says there is no purposeful play in the current Super Eagles team.

Aghahowa stated this on ‘No Holds Barred’ on Brila FM anchored by his former Super Eagles teammate Ifeanyi Udeze.

The former Shahktar Donetsk striker urged the current players to emulate someone like Sunday Oliseh who always give passes which result to goals.

“We don’t play with purpose anymore,” he said. “We don’t have players who will give long pass to strikers just like the way Sunday Oliseh use to do.

“All we do now is just keep possession in our half, making side ways passes with no purpose. So we need players who will give good passes to strikers to score goals.”

On why Paul Onuachu has not been able to replicate his club form in the Eagles, Aghahowa explained:”I think the pattern of the Super…