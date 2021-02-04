Alaba Agrees Real Madrid Move

Austria international defender David Alaba will join Real Madrid on a four-year contract this summer, according to reports.

Alaba, 28, contract at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will expire this summer with a number of clubs interested in his services.

Alaba, according to reports has already agreed a four-year contract with Zinedine Zidane’s side, with the move to become official once his agreement with Bayern has expired this summer.

The Austrian has again been a key player for his German club during the 2020-21 campaign, contributing two goals and one assist in 25 appearances in all competitions.

Alaba, meanwhile, has made over 400 appearances for Bayern since debuting in 2010.

