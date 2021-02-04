Bayern, Juventus Interested In Nigerian Midfielder Chukwuemeka

Aston Villa Nigerian teenage sensation Carney Chukwuemeka is attracting interest from European giants Bayern Munich and Juventus.

Chukwuemeka, 17, is highly-rated by Villa and signed his first professional contract last October.

The central midfielder has impressed for Villa’s development squad this season and is being tipped to shine for England at the Under-19 European Championship in Romania this summer.

He had been in line to make his senior debut against Liverpool in the FA Cup earlier this month, but was ruled out following a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

Chukwuemeka was training with the first-team in the lead up to that match and, though he didn’t test positive for coronavirus, had to self-isolate under government guidelines as he was inside the first-team bubble and therefore could not return to the development squad to play.

And according to talkSPORT, Bayern and Juve are just…