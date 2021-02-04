Bienvenue France Fantasy’s Derby Challenge!

Le Classique is here: Olympique de Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain.

Derby Challenge: one game mode, all of the excitement! A game mode that challenges the player for one specific game where they create a team with limited choices and enjoy 90 minutes of pure adrenaline! It’s a recurring challenge, stay sharp so you don’t miss a single one!

A big warm welcome to France Fantasy’s first ever Derby Challenge! And what a great start! A matchup “à la Classique”, Olympique de Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain.

The two teams from the ongoing Ligue 1 will meet this Sunday, the 7th of February at 20h00 (GMT) at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille! Create your team at: https://fantasy.realfevr.com/t/DERBYCFR

These professional clubs form “Le Classique”, the name given to the rivalry between the two. It’s common knowledge that it is the biggest derby in France, so we’re guaranteed to witness a heated match! And what’s the current situation with them?

Despite what…