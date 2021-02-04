Brighton Shock Liverpool, Claim First Win At Anfield In 37 Years 

Liverpool’s recent woes at Anfield continued as Brighton recorded a shock 1-0 win over the Premier League champions on Wednesday night.

It was Brighton’s first win at the home of the Reds since 1984.

Steven Alzate was the hero for Brighton as his 5th minute goal sealed all three points for his side.

Alzate benefitted when a ball into the box could not be cleared by Nathaniel Phillips as he pounced to put it in the back of the net.

Liverpool are in fourth position on 40 points and are seven points behind Manchester City who are top.

At Villa Park, Manchester United on-loan forward Jesse Lingard scored twice on his West Ham debut as the Hammers beat Aston Villa 3-1 to strengthen their top-six hopes.

Lingard – making his first Premier League start in 13 months – netted West Ham’s second with a thunderous effort after 56 minutes.

