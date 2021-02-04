Chelsea Beat Spurs Away, Inflict Unwanted Premier League Record

Thomas Tuchel continued his impressive start to life at Chelsea as the Blues pipped former boss Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 away in Thursday’s league fixture.

The result means Mourinho has now lost back-to-back home games in the Premier League for the first ever time.

In their last Premier League home game, Spurs lost 3-1 to champions Liverpool.

A 23rd minute penalty converted by Jorginho, following a foul by Eric Dier on Timo Werner, handed Tuchel his second Premier League win as Chelsea boss.

The Italian has now netted five of the eight Chelsea spot kicks he has taken this season.

Tuchel is the first Chelsea manager to keep a clean sheet in his opening three Premier League games since José Mourinho back in August 2004.

The result means Spurs have suffered three successive Premier League defeats for the first time since November 2012 under…