Dennis Scores Misses Penalty As Cologne Lose To Second Division Club 

Emmanuel Dennis scored and also missed a penalty as Cologne lost to Bundesliga 2 club Jahn Regensburg, in the round of 16 of the German Cup on Wednesday night, Completesports.com reports.

After 120 minutes of football ended 2-2, Jahn Regensburg progressed into the quarter-finals after triumphing 4-3 on penalties.

Dennis, who joined Cologne on-loan from Belgian giants Club Brugge, put the German side 2-0 ahead on 22 after Ismail Jakobs opened scoring on four minutes.

In the 35th minute Scott Kennedy reduced the deficit before Jan George made it 2-2 on 44 minutes.

Dennis had the chance to put Cologne 3-2 ahead but missed from the spot with 12 minutes left in the game.

He was replaced by Tolu Arokodare six minutes into extra-time.

By James Agberebi

