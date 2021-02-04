England Fantasy’s Derby Challenge Makes A Comeback!

We surprise you with an English classic: Liverpool vs Manchester City!

Derby Challenge, all the fun and excitement fused into one game mode! You create a team for a specific game, with limited choices and 90 minutes of pure adrenaline.

We bring you England Fantasy’s 3rd Derby Challenge, a duel between the last two english champions: Liverpool vs Manchester City!

Build now your team at: https://fantasy.realfevr.com/t/DERBYCEN

The rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City is widely known and even more so in recent years as they are the two best English teams in present times in terms of sporting results. So what is the current situation of the two clubs?

Liverpool is in 4th place. Their nickname, The Reds, comes in handy ironically, because whoever looks at their statistics in 2021 sees red all over it, while the green of victory is short in comparison. In this period, they collect 2 defeats and 1 draw in the Premier League at Anfield, without having scored yet any…