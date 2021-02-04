Iheanacho Deserves More Games To Prove His Goal Scoring Mettle

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie believes Super Eagles star, Kelechi Iheanacho can still improve on his goal-scoring ability if given enough game time by Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers.

Iheanacho, who last scored for the Foxes on July 4, 2020, against Crystal Palace, took advantage of the rare opportunity given to him by Rodgers to make a big statement of intent.

The Nigerian international netted his first goal of the campaign in the 17 minutes with a well time finish against Fulham.

Reacting to Iheanacho’s performance, the former Wolfsburg striker told Completesports correspondent that the former Man City star must capitalise on this form to stake a claim for a regular shirt.

‘There is no doubt that Kelechi Iheanacho has good potentials and he truly displayed it with his brilliant finish against Fulham.

“He has no other chance than this very one to really stake a claim for a regular shirt in the team…