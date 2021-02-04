Iwobi Up For Everton Goal Of The Month Award

Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi is in the running for Everton Goal of the Month award for January, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi’s goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers will compete against James Rodriguez’s strike versus Leicester City and Abdoulaye Dacoure’s effort in the Eimrates FA Cup win against Rotherham United.

The winger’s goal against Wolves was his first of the season for the Toffees.



Read Also: Ejaria Makes Championship Team Of The Month For January

Also in contention are Michael Keane’s header against Wolves, Izzy Christiansen’s effort against Bristol City women, Rhys Hughes’ solo strike in Everton U23’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool U23 in a Premier League Two encounter.

The 24-year-old is expected to feature for Everton in the Premier League game against Leeds United at the Elland Road on Wednesday evening.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now —…