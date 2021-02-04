Liverpool Not At Required Level To Win The League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side cannot have a successful title defence with their current performances.

The Reds went down to a 1-0 home defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday night.

It was their second home loss of the campaign having gone unbeaten for almost four years at Anfield in the league.

Klopp’s side have also now failed to score in three consecutive home league games for the first time since October 1984.



Read Also: Hazard Injured Again Faces Six Weeks Out

They have won just two of the last eight league matches and it has left them fourth, seven points behind the Premier League leaders, who have a match in hand.

“The gap to City… I am manager of Liverpool and so you ask and I have to say we want to be champions but you need games for it and we need performances for it and we don’t have that,” Klopp after the defeat to Brighton.

“We fight for three points, it is not…