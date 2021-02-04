Nike Brand Value Increased by 151% In 10 Years -$34.4B In 2020

Sporting behemoth Nike continues to grow its influence as its brand value continues to increase by the billions. It’s dominance over its main competitor Adidas, is clear especially in the North American region where Nike generates 43% of its total revenue. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites, Nike’s brand value increased by 151% in 10 years, increasing for the fifth year in a row to $34.4B.

Nike One of the Most Valuable Brands, Sees 151% Growth in 10 Years

Nike was founded in 1964 and since then has become one of the biggest brands in the world. In 2020 Nike’s brand value increased by 6% compared to 2019 to $34.4B making them the 15th most valuable brand worldwide. This is a 151% increase from its brand value of $13.7B in 2010.

This is a difference of 96% compared to the brand value of its main competitor, Adidas, which was at $12.1B in 2020. However, Adidas’ brand value also saw a dramatic increase in…