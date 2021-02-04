Nwakali Ready For New Challenge At Spanish Second Division Club AD Alcorcon

Kelechi Nwakali has been unveiled by Spanish Segunda Division club CD Alcorcon, reports Completesports.com.

Nwakali will spend the second half of the campaign with the modest side after linking up with them on loan from LaLiga club SD Huesca last week.



“I spoke with several colleagues and they spoke very well to me about the Club. The coach has asked me to be offensive and to be daring,” the former Golden Eaglets captain said at the unveiling ceremony.”

The 22-year-old made just five league appearances for Huesca during the first half of the season.

He will number 15 jesery at his new club.

