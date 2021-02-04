Oduko Football Scout Ex-Footballer Set To Launch New Book

Former footballer and England-based scout, Ese Oduko who is also the CEO of Fresh Talents Football club/academy is set to launch his book titled My Divine Direction in Nigeria in May.

Already launched in the United Kingdom (UK), My Divine Direction tells the incredible story of a youngman’s journey by land from Nigeria to Europe.

Born in Lagos Oduko, who is the adoptive father of the ex-Golden Eaglets player Ogaga Oduko who recently signed a two-year deal with Georgian club Saburtalo Tbilisi, was sent to Kirikiri prison when he was 16-years-old for a crime his brother committed.

In a crowded cell with 48 other men, he promised himself that if he ever got out, he would find his way to Europe and make a living from his talent which is playing football.

As soon as he was released, Ese started his journey. Still just a child, he navigated the unrelenting danger and precarity of life as an illegal immigrant on the move.

He traveled through Benin Republic, Togo, Burkina Faso,…