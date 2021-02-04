Rodgers Provides Injury Update On Ndidi, Vardy

Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy could return from their injuries for Leicester City against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

The duo missed the Foxes 2-0 win against Fulham at the Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said in his post-match press conference that with a few more days training, they would be close to ready to feature against Wolves.



Read Also: Rodgers Rues Ndidi’s Injury As Leicester City Battle Fulham At Craven Cottage

Vardy has been recovering from a hernia operation, and has missed the last three games, while Ndidi suffered a minor hamstring tear against Everton, and has been out for two fixtures.

“We’re very hopeful they will be back,” Rodgers said.

“I spoke to the medical team today. They’ve been out running and with another few days training, we’re confident they will be involved.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First…