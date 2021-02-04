Shoretire Set To Sign First Professional Contract At Man United 

Manchester United have agreed a lucrative first professional contract with 17-year old Nigerian prospect Shola Shoretire, amid strong interest from European giants Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus, Daily Mail reports.

Shoretire who is regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe for his age, will sign his deal this week, which is understood to underline just how much he is valued by the Red Devils.

Though he only turned 17 on Tuesday, Shoretire has been playing for United’s U23s, has trained with the first ream and is widely tipped by the club’s coaches to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad this season despite the competition for places in his position.

Also Read: Iheanacho Voted Leicester’s 3rd Best Player In Away Win Vs Fulham

Shoretire made his UEFA Youth League debut as a 14-year-old, the youngest ever for United, and has starred in the FA Youth Cup…