Success Returns To Full Training At Watford; Dele-Bashiru Still Out

Nigeria forward Isaac Success has resumed first-team training at Watford after recovering a lengthy injury layoff, Completesports.com reports.

Success picked up the injury during a training session in June and has not make an appearance for the Hornets since then.

The 24-year-old last featured for the London club in a league game against Everton on Feberuary 1, 2020.

The club confirmed the striker’s return to full training ahead of Saturday’s trip to Coventry City on Thursday.

“Strikers Stipe Perica and Isaac Success are back training with the first-team squad having both shaken off hamstring complaints, in a boost to the options of Hornets’ Head Coach Xisco Muñoz,” reads a statement on the club website.

He has scored seven goals in 49 league appearances since linking up with Watford from LaLiga club Granada in 2016.

Watford also confimed Nigeria youth international Tom Dele-Bashiru is still undergoing…