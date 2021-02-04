Turkey Fantasy’s Second Derby Challenge is here!

This Intercontinental Derby match brings you Fenerbahçe vs Galatasaray!

Derby Challenge: one game mode, all of the excitement! A game mode that challenges the player for one specific game where they create a team with limited choices and enjoy 90 minutes of pure adrenaline! It’s a recurring challenge, stay sharp so you don’t miss a single one!

Say hello to Turkey Fantasy’s second ever Derby Challenge! Up next in the field we have Fenerbahçe vs Galatasaray, and the two old rivals are currently big threats in the Süper Lig, both standing proudly in the Top two positions.

Looks like we're off to a good start when it comes to raising the stakes for this match, which will happen this Saturday, the 6th, at 16h00 (GTM) at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium!

Fenerbahçe, is one of the “Üç büyükle” (turkish for “Big Three”), a nickname born because this team, alongside Galatasaray and Beşiktaş, are…