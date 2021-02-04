Villarreal Confirm Successful Surgery For Chukwueze

Spanish club Villarreal have confirmed that Samuel Chukwueze has undergone successful surgery on a groin problem, reports Completesports.com.

The winger is expected to return to action soon according to the club.

“Samu Chukwueze, who was been out injured receiving treatment for discomfort in his groin, has undergone surgery this morning by Doctor Ulrike Muschaweck in Munich, hoping to definitively relieve him of said pain,”reads a statement on the club website.

“Rubén Peña suffered muscle damage to his left hamstring in yesterday’s Copa del Rey quarter-final against Levante UD.

“Both footballers’ recovery time will depend on how they progress. ”

Chukwueze aggravated the injury during Villarreal’s 4-0 away win against Celta Vigo.

He replaced Etienne Capoue in the 66th minute of the encounter.

