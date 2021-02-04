‘We Are Delighted For Kels’- Rodgers Hails Iheanacho After Away Win Against Fulham

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has heaped plaudits on Kelechi Iheanacho after the striker

netted in the 2-0 win against Fulham at the Craven Cottage on Wednesday night, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international opened scoring for the Foxes in the 17th minute powering home a header after meeting James Maddison’s excellent cross.

It was Iheanacho’s first league goal of the campaign.

The 24-year-old almost doubled his side’s lead in the 25th minute when he dribbled his way into Fulham’s defence but failed to direct his shot on target.

“I thought it was an excellent win,” Rodgers said after the game.

“You only need to look at Fulham’s record, how hard they have been to beat, especially against big teams.

“We scored two goals of great quality. The first one we won the ball back and it’s a brilliant cross. We’re delighted for Kels.

“The second was a different type, with good…