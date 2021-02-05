Eze, Saka Shortlisted For EPL January Goal Of The Month Award 

Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka have been shortlisted for the January Premier League Goal of the Month award.

The nominees for the award were announced on the Premier League’s official website on Friday.

Eze and Saka were included in an eight-man shortlist for the award unveiled by organiser of the English topflight.

Eze’s solo goal in Crystal Palace’s 2-0 home win against Sheffield United was selected, while Saka’s strike which was from a brilliant build-up in Arsenal’s 4-0 win at West Brom was picked.

The six other nominees for the award are Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Marcos Alonso of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur duo Tanguy Ndombele and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerb.

Others are Patrick Bamford of Leeds United and Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney.

Saka is also in the running for the Premier League January Player of the Month award.

By James Agberebi

