Fulham Boss Parker Expects Big Things From Maja

Fulham manager Scott Parker says he is expecting big things from Nigeria forward Josh Maja, reports Completesports.com.

Maja joined the Whites from Ligue 1 club Girondis Bordeaux on loan on transfer deadline day.

The young forward is now part of a squad watching the distance between relegation and safety grow by the game.



He took part in his first training session with the Whites on Thursday.

“Josh is settling in fine, it was his first training session today and I’m very pleased,” Parker said.

“He’s a young player that we hope we can develop. I think he’ll be involved in some capacity.”

The 22-year-old is in line to make his debut for the Cottagers against West Ham United on Saturday evening.

