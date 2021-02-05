‘He Will Be High In Confidence’- Rodgers Backs Iheanacho To Deliver For Leicester Vs Wolves

Brendan Rodgers believes Kelechi Iheanacho can deliver the goods once again for Leicester City against Wolves on Sunday after the Nigerian impressive showing in the away win at Fulham, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho netted the first goal for the Foxes in the 2-0 success over the Whites at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

Rodgers may have to rely on the 24-year-old again with Jamie Vardy yet to attain full fitness following a hernia operation.

“The beauty of it is we don’t have to. That’s the key. Kelechi, the other night, he was terrific in his work,”Rodgers said inside the King Power Centre at LCFC Training Ground.

“He scored a great goal and he will be high in confidence. We all know Jamie is so important to us, but the beauty of it is, coming out of an operation, we don’t need to rush him.

“Just to have him available, whether to start or from the bench, it’s a huge boost for us. It’s not a problem. It’s great Kels has got his goal because he’s…