I Was Disrespected By Barcelona

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez says he was determined to leave Barcelona with his “head held high” last summer after being “disrespected” by the club ahead of his move to current Laliga leaders Atletico Madrid.

Suarez left the Nou Camp in acrimonious circumstances in September as Barcelona’s second-highest goal-scorer of all time, having scored 198 goals since signing from Liverpool in 2014.

The 34-year-old had one more year to run on the contract he signed with Barca in 2016, but was told by new head coach Ronald Koeman that he was not part of his plans.

He has since scored 14 goals for Atleti after moving to the Spanish capital for £5.5m, with Diego Simeone’s side 10 points clear at the top of La Liga.

The former Liverpool and Ajax forward says he rejected the chance to sit out Barca’s pre-season while his move was finalised and did not speak to now-former president Josep Maria…