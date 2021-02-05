Ighalo Joins Saudi Club Al Shabab From Shanghai Shenhua

Saudi Arabia Professional Football League club Al Shabab have announced the signing of Odion Ighalo on a two-and-a-half year deal, reports Completesports.com.

Ighalo linked up with the Saudi League leaders from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua.

“✔️ Al Shabab has been signed with the Nigerian 🇳🇬🦅 Odion Ighalo @ighalojude (Ex. Man United striker) for a two and a half years,” reads a tweet on the club’s official Twitter handle.



The 31-year-old left Premier League giants Manchester United after his loan deal with the club expired last month.

The former Nigeria international scored five goals in 23 appearances for Manchester United.

The former Watford striker will the wear the number 89 shirt for Al Shabab.

He shunned offers from clubs in Spain , England the MLS to pitch tent with the six times Saudi League champions.

