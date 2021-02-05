Irwin Man United Legend Rates Shaw Best Premier League Left-Back

Legendary Manchester United defender Denis Irwin believes Luke Shaw is the best left-back in the Premier League, on current form.

Shaw, 25, has blossomed under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and contributed two assists in the first half of the 9-0 victory over his former club Southampton.

And when asked if Shaw is the best left-back in the division, Irwin told manutd.com:”Absolutely.” “Alex Telles coming in has probably pushed him and he’s been really top class in the last couple of months.

“His overlapping is there to see, his defending is there to see. It’s good that he’s got competition. He had Brandon Williams last year, and raised his game, and he’s got Alex Telles this year and that has helped him to raise his game. Certainly, at the moment, as things stand, he is the best left-back in the league.

“There’s Ben Chilwell down at Chelsea. Obviously, they’re going through a tough time but he’s a…