It Will Take Rohr Time To Help Super Eagles Rediscover Their Form- Eguavoen

Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Austin Eguavoen has reiterated that it will take the technical adviser of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr time before he can get the team back to their fine form.

The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner stated this in an interview with Punch, where he advised the German tactician to focus on building the team with young talents.

Eguavoen also noted that they have created a pathway that will aid the development of the players.

“It will take a bit of time to get the Super Eagles back to what they used to be,” the former Super Eagles skipper told the Punch.

“The bedrock lies in the development now, and we have to focus on the young ones now because we have established players in the senior team. Young ones will need to come through the ranks.”

“I had a chat with Gernot Rohr a few days ago, and as soon as he comes, he will focus more on the younger players.

“We have a plan, and that plan will be unveiled to the world…