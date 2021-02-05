Kompany Backs Mukairu To Become A Top Star In Belgium

Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany believes Paul Mukairu has all the attributes to become a big star in Belgium, reports Completesports.com.

Mukairu was the star of the show as Anderlecht advanced into next round of Belgium Cup after edging out RFC Liege.

The Nigerian winger was on target and also bagged an assist against the non-league side.

“We still have to work on his efficiency, his finishing”, Kompany told Het Laatste Nieuws.

“That is the only thing Paul is missing to become an important player in Belgium.”

The 21-year-old has scored three goals and provided five assists across all competitions for Anderlecht this season.

