Mourinho Slams Referee For Spurs’ Defeat To Chelsea 

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho criticised referee Andre Marriner’s performance as his side suffered a third consecutive defeat at the hands of his former club Chelsea.

Jorginho’s first half penalty, following a foul on Timo Werner by Eric Dier sealed the win for Chelsea and consigned Mourinho to two consecutive home defeats for the first time in his managerial career.

The Spurs boss made a beeline for Marriner after the full-time whistle and when asked about what he said, Mourinho answered:”I consider him one of the best referees in the Premier League. I care for him and I have big admiration for.

Also Read: Ighalo Celebrates Al Shabab Move; Pictured In Training With New Club

“That gives me a good position to tell you I did not like his performance.

“The struggle was the penalty, in the end a penalty decides the game. In the end they score a penalty which is not a penalty that you say is a…