Mourinho: Tuchel Should Find Chelsea Job Easy

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho insists Thomas Tuchel should find the Chelsea job easy.

Mourinho has cranked up the pressure on Tuchel by claiming winning trophies at Chelsea is easy.

The Tottenham boss lit the blue touchpaper ahead of Thursday night’s London derby when he said: “I don’t think it’s very difficult to coach at Chelsea because I was champion three times, Carlo Ancelotti was champion, Antonio Conte was champion.

Read Also: Klopp: Liverpool Not At Required Level To Win The League“It cannot be very, very difficult because we won titles there. Chelsea always have great players and great squads and good coaches are happy to work with these clubs and with players who give you a very good opportunity to be successful and win titles.

“In my case, I was there in two different periods and I was champion in two different periods.”

