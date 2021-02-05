Ndidi, Vardy Close To Returning For Leicester City

Leicester City Brendan Rodgers says Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi are close to making returns from their injuries and one or both could feature in some way at Wolverhampton Wanderers,

Vardy, 34, has been absent for four games after undergoing minor hernia surgery in January, while midfielder Ndidi, 24, was substituted in City’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Everton last week.

Rodgers provided a comprehensive update on his squad ahead of Sunday’s trip to the Molineux Stadium.

“Yes, Jamie will be available for the weekend,” Rodgers said inside the King Power Centre at LCFC Training Ground.

Read Also: Villarreal Confirm Successful Surgery For Chukwueze

“Like we said at the time, it was just about trying to fit the operation in at the right time.

“We had a good idea of the recovery time, but of course, Jamie naturally is very fit and he’s recovered very well. He looks fit and strong and is available, which is…